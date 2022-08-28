Over past day, police recorded 28 gunshot wounds in territories of Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

The occupiers continue shelling the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia and the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the National Police of Ukraine.

"Russian troops targeted the infrastructure facilities of Zaporizhzhia and the peaceful population of the village of Tavriyske of the Zaporizhzhia district. Also, the last day, the police recorded the fact of armed aggression by the occupiers in Kamianka of the Polohy district, as a result of which people died. Criminal proceedings have been initiated," the message says.

In addition, last night, Russian troops launched several rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities in the Shevchenko district of Zaporizhzhia. Fragments of rockets destroyed several buildings on the territory of the facilities. Some premises were directly hit by rockets, as a result of which the buildings were completely destroyed.

In addition, enemy shells landed in the village of Tavriyske, Zaporizhzhia district. Residents reported 15 destroyed houses.

Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings for all facts of armed crimes.

See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and shelled Orikhiv at night, - Starukh. PHOTOS

























