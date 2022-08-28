During day, Rashists attacked Sumy region 122 times. There are wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS
During the past day, the police recorded 122 enemy attacks on the territory of the Sumy region, two people were injured.
As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported to the National Police.
"As a result of the strikes of the Russian Federation, private houses, farm buildings, the territory of a psychoneurological boarding school, a shop, a school, and a kindergarten were damaged. Two citizens were injured," the message says.
According to these facts, the police have opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".
