During day, Rashists attacked Sumy region 122 times. There are wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

During the past day, the police recorded 122 enemy attacks on the territory of the Sumy region, two people were injured.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported to the National Police.

"As a result of the strikes of the Russian Federation, private houses, farm buildings, the territory of a psychoneurological boarding school, a shop, a school, and a kindergarten were damaged. Two citizens were injured," the message says.

Read more: Occupiers fired more than 100 different munitions at Sumy region - OVA

According to these facts, the police have opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".


