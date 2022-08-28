In Kramatorsk, as result of shelling of Russians, workshops of machine-building plant were on fire, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Russian occupation troops struck Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the premises of the machine-building plant.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

"Today, at 02:42 a.m., rescuers of 30 SFRU arrived to a call about a fire in the city of Kramatorsk. Upon arrival at the scene of the call, it was established that as a result of the shelling, wooden models were burning in the model shop on an area of 3,000 square meters on the territory of PJSC Machine-Building Plant "Starokramatorsk Machine-Building Plant" ю The fire was localized at 04:51 a.m. and extinguished at 06:20 a.m.," the report says.

It is noted that information about the dead and injured was not received.

