Shelling of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia: Russian troops used incendiary shells. PHOTOS

There were no casualties as a result of the shelling of Orikhiv.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs.

"Enemy shelling of the city of Orihiv. The occupier used incendiary shells, which caused a large number of fires in the settlement. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire in time.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. A number of private houses on different streets of the city were destroyed," said the head of the RMA.

See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and shelled Orikhiv at night, - Starukh. PHOTOS

