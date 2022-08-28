Russians destroyed toilet in Kherson region with rocket for several hundreds of thousands of dollars, - OC "South". ФОТО
In the Kherson region, Russian troops targeted and destroyed a public toilet on the outskirts of the village of Novovorontsovka with a high-precision air-to-surface X-59 missile.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the OC "South".
"The enemy targeted and destroyed another public toilet on the outskirts of Novovorontsovka with a X-59 high-precision air-to-surface missile fired from a Su-35," the message reads.
According to the command, the cost of the X-59 missile is several hundred thousand dollars.
