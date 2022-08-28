ENG
Rashists shelled village of Shevchenkove in Mykolaiv region, fire broke out, - SES. PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russian occupiers shelled Shevchenkove, the Mykolaiv district.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SES.

Thus, as a result of shelling, a private household was destroyed and a residential building caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire in an area of 70 square meters.

Rashists shelled village of Shevchenkove in Mykolaiv region, fire broke out, - SES 01
Rashists shelled village of Shevchenkove in Mykolaiv region, fire broke out, - SES 02
Rashists shelled village of Shevchenkove in Mykolaiv region, fire broke out, - SES 03
Rashists shelled village of Shevchenkove in Mykolaiv region, fire broke out, - SES 04
Rashists shelled village of Shevchenkove in Mykolaiv region, fire broke out, - SES 05
Rashists shelled village of Shevchenkove in Mykolaiv region, fire broke out, - SES 06
Rashists shelled village of Shevchenkove in Mykolaiv region, fire broke out, - SES 07

Mykolayivska region (491) shoot out (13068) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758)
