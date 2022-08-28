Rashists shelled village of Shevchenkove in Mykolaiv region, fire broke out, - SES. PHOTOS
In the morning, the Russian occupiers shelled Shevchenkove, the Mykolaiv district.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SES.
Thus, as a result of shelling, a private household was destroyed and a residential building caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire in an area of 70 square meters.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password