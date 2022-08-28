Consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia: destroyed houses, damaged cars of residents - PGO. PHOTOS

Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of Russia’s violation of the laws and customs of war.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"According to the investigation, around 2:00 a.m., servicemen of the armed forces of the aggressor country again launched a rocket attack on the infrastructure of one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Private homes and the surrounding area were partially destroyed, and motor vehicles of local residents were damaged," the report says.

Read more: At night, explosions rang out at Rashist base in occupied Svatove, - Haidai





Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the SSU Department in the Zaporizhzhia region.