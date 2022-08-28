ENG
Mayor of Enerhodar Orlov reported shelling of city. PHOTO

In the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, the third and fifth neighborhoods are being shelled.

This was stated in Telegram by Dmytro Orlov, mayor of Enerhodar, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Energodar, the third and fifth microdistricts - shelling! Preliminary information about a hit in one of the apartments of the house on Soldiers-Internationalists! Information about casualties and the scale of destruction is being clarified. Glasses in neighboring houses were broken in some places. There is a fire of cars parked in the yard. Observe the rules of the two walls and in no case come near the windows during the shelling!" - he said.

Mayor of Enerhodar Orlov reported shelling of city 01

