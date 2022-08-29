Occupiers shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Synelnykovo and Dnipro districts were under missile strikes, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The occupiers attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol, Synelnykovo, and Dnipro

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Anxious night and morning... The enemy attacked three districts - Nikopol, Synelnykovo, and Dnipro. They hit Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka. So far, people are unharmed," he notes.

According to Reznychenko, unfortunately, the casualties increased due to the shelling of Nikopol, which happened the previous evening.

"Another man was hospitalized. He is in serious condition. The attack took the life of one person, five were injured...", the message reads.

It is also noted that 15 buildings, an enterprise, a church, and power lines were damaged in Chervonogrihorivka after the night shelling. 2,600 families are without electricity in Nikopol. The electricians are already working.

In Marhanets, the extent of the destruction is being determined.

"In the morning, the Russians directed rockets at the Synelnykovo and Dnipro districts. A fire broke out in the Pokrovsk due to an explosion. Firefighters are controlling the flames. The information about the dead and injured is being clarified. In Liubymivka, the rocket hit a summer cottage. The scale of the destruction is being determined," it says. in the message.