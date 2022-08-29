ENG
Occupiers shelled 12 populated areas of Donetsk region during the day, there are victims, - National Police. PHOTOS

The occupying forces shelled 12 settlements in the Donetsk region, there are victims. The Russians killed people at the bus stop and in their homes. The police documented 23 enemy shellings per day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russian army struck the cities of Avdiivka, Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaivka, Raihorodok, Shcherbynivka, the villages of Heorhiivka, Petrivka, Tetianivka.

"The occupiers used rockets, artillery, "Uragan" and "Hrad" anti-aircraft missiles. There are killed and wounded among the civilian population," the report says.

According to the National Police, in Bakhmut, the enemy targeted a public transport stop where there were people. Residents aged 36 to 60 died as a result of cluster munitions bursting. The number of dead is not reported.

It is also reported that Russian troops destroyed and damaged 36 civilian objects - 22 residential buildings, a coke-chemical plant, garages, power grids, a depot, etc.

