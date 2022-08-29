ENG
Yesterday’s attack on center of Kharkiv: both rockets exploded near premises of Kharkiv RMA. PHOTOS

The night before, rockets launched by the occupiers exploded near the premises of Kharkiv RMA.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Yesterday’s attack on center of Kharkiv: both rockets exploded near premises of Kharkiv RMA 01
Yesterday’s attack on center of Kharkiv: both rockets exploded near premises of Kharkiv RMA 02
Yesterday’s attack on center of Kharkiv: both rockets exploded near premises of Kharkiv RMA 03
Yesterday’s attack on center of Kharkiv: both rockets exploded near premises of Kharkiv RMA 04
Yesterday’s attack on center of Kharkiv: both rockets exploded near premises of Kharkiv RMA 05

The photo shows the consequences of yesterday's rocket attack by the Russian occupiers on the center of Kharkiv.

"Both rockets launched by the occupiers exploded near the premises of the Kharkiv RMA. A three-story administrative building nearby was destroyed. Cars parked nearby were damaged. A large crater formed at the site of the explosion. Fortunately, no one was injured," he noted.

According to Synehubov, communal services and law enforcement officers are currently working at the site. Parts of the Russian S300 air defense missile were found at the landing site.

