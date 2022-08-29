ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5162 visitors online
News Photo War
17 361 25

In occupied Mariupol, flag of Ukraine was unfurled against background of buildings destroyed by Russians. PHOTO

A resident of temporarily occupied Mariupol climbed onto the roof of a building and unfurled a blue-yellow flag.

This was reported by the city council, Censor.NET informs.

"The flag of Ukraine flew over occupied Mariupol. This is how the man congratulated his native country on the Independence Day of Ukraine.

Mariupolets climbed onto the roof of a building in the occupied city and, against the background of buildings destroyed by the Russians, unfurled a blue-yellow flag with the inscription: "Mariupol is Ukraine." A verse from the National Anthem can also be read on the flag," the message reads.

Read more: Russia is not going to demilitarize zone around ZNPP, - Peskov

In occupied Mariupol, flag of Ukraine was unfurled against background of buildings destroyed by Russians 01
In occupied Mariupol, flag of Ukraine was unfurled against background of buildings destroyed by Russians 02

Author: 

Mariupol (1126) occupation (1873) flag (89)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 