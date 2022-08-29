ENG
Roof of Zaporizhzhya NPP buildings damaged by shelling can be seen on satellite images - mass media. PHOTOS

On the August 29 satellite images from Maxar, you can see that fires continue near the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, and Russian military equipment is located at the station itself.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Schemes.

Roof of Zaporizhzhya NPP buildings damaged by shelling can be seen on satellite images - mass media 01
Roof of Zaporizhzhya NPP buildings damaged by shelling can be seen on satellite images - mass media 02

In addition, the shell-damaged roof of the ZNPP buildings is also visible.

Roof of Zaporizhzhya NPP buildings damaged by shelling can be seen on satellite images - mass media 03
Roof of Zaporizhzhya NPP buildings damaged by shelling can be seen on satellite images - mass media 04

Read more: Russia is not going to demilitarize zone around ZNPP, - Peskov

