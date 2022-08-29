Roof of Zaporizhzhya NPP buildings damaged by shelling can be seen on satellite images - mass media. PHOTOS
On the August 29 satellite images from Maxar, you can see that fires continue near the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, and Russian military equipment is located at the station itself.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Schemes.
In addition, the shell-damaged roof of the ZNPP buildings is also visible.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password