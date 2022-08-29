ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces fired on pontoon crossing in occupied Kherson. PHOTO

On the evening of August 29, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired on a pontoon crossing built by the Russians under the Antonov Bridge in occupied Kherson.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social networks users. 

A photo of this event also got into the network.

Ukrainian Armed Forces fired on pontoon crossing in occupied Kherson 01

