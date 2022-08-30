Russian troops from "Hrad" and heavy artillery hit Dnipropetrovsk region, bus station, shops and children’s library were damaged in Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol, Dnipro, and Kryvy Rih.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The night was tense again - with alarms and shelling. Russian occupation forces attacked three districts - Nikopol, Dnipro, and Kryvy Rih.

The Nikopol district was hit with "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

In Nikopol, the bus station, shops, and children's library were damaged. Two power transmission lines are disabled. One of the electricians has already been turned on. The other is being repaired. Currently, up to 500 families are without electricity.

In the Chervonogrigorivska community, the Russians targeted a residential area. A 50-year-old woman was injured in the village of Kamianske. She is being treated at home. One house was destroyed, up to ten houses were damaged. Electric grids and gas pipelines were affected.

The enemy launched rocket attacks in the Kryvy Rih and Dnipro districts. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained," the report said.

