Today, 6 ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny", - Ministry of Infrastructure. PHOTOS

Today, August 30, 6 ships left the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny" at once.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Today, 6 ships left the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny" at once. Among them is the ship KATERIA, chartered by the UN World Food Program to help the population of Yemen.

"A total of 183,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are on board 6 vessels (SEAJOY, LADY ZEHMA, SAFFET AGA, SIMAS, MICHALLIS, and KATERIA)," the message reads.

