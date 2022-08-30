Yesterday’s mass attack on Mykolaiv: 8 buildings were damaged, 1 was completely destroyed. PHOTOS

Yesterday, three districts of Mykolaiv came under massive shelling.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Syenkevych, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, 8 private houses were damaged. One of them is completely destroyed, three more partially. In the rest of the houses, the windows were broken, and the roof was partially destroyed. The shock wave and debris in one of the city's schools knocked out windows and damaged the door.

Municipal and transport infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

"In addition, over the past day, pyrotechnicians made 9 trips in Mykolaiv, during which 14 explosive objects were removed. Therefore, I ask everyone to be as careful as possible - do not touch suspicious objects, if you come across them - call the rescuers!" - he appeals to the residents of the city.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on August 29, during the shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian occupiers, 12 rockets were fired at the city.

Earlier it was reported about two dead and 11 injured residents of the city. Residential buildings and educational institutions have been hit.