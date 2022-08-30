Consequences of morning shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupiers: 4 people died and 11 were injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces shelled residential quarters of the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the prosecutor's office.

So, around 10 o'clock in the morning, Russian troops once again shelled the residential quarters of the city of Kharkiv. The Shevchenkiv district came under fire. A number of houses and cars, a kindergarten and a recreation park were damaged.

"As a result of the shelling, four people died, eleven more were injured. Previously, the shelling was carried out from an artillery installation," the prosecutor's office added.

