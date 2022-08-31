ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8468 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 191 1

At night, Russians shelled center of Kramatorsk, there are wounded, - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTOS

The occupiers hit the central part of Kramatorsk.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook of the Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko.

"A night strike in the central part of Kramatorsk. High-rise buildings were damaged, there are wounded. We continue to find out the consequences of another terror attack," the message says.

See more: In Kramatorsk, as result of shelling of Russians, workshops of machine-building plant were on fire, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

At night, Russians shelled center of Kramatorsk, there are wounded, - Mayor Honcharenko 01

At night, Russians shelled center of Kramatorsk, there are wounded, - Mayor Honcharenko 02

At night, Russians shelled center of Kramatorsk, there are wounded, - Mayor Honcharenko 03

At night, Russians shelled center of Kramatorsk, there are wounded, - Mayor Honcharenko 04

At night, Russians shelled center of Kramatorsk, there are wounded, - Mayor Honcharenko 05

Author: 

Kramatorsk (274) shoot out (13051) Honcharenko (72)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 