At night, Russians shelled center of Kramatorsk, there are wounded, - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTOS

The occupiers hit the central part of Kramatorsk.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook of the Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko.

"A night strike in the central part of Kramatorsk. High-rise buildings were damaged, there are wounded. We continue to find out the consequences of another terror attack," the message says.

