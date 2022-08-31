During night, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district four times with "Hrad" and heavy artillery, they hit Nikopol twice, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS
The occupiers shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region, and the Nikopol district was under the enemy’s sights.
"The night is under Russian fire again... The Nikopol district was under the enemy's sights. The Russian occupying forces shelled it from "Hrad" and heavy artillery four times during the night.
Nikopol was hit twice. A 57-year-old woman was injured. She is in the hospital. Doctors assess her condition as moderate severity.
Enemy shells damaged 12 high-rise buildings, several shops and several pharmacies, a college, a children's and youth sports school and a cultural and sports complex in the city.
There were no casualties in the Myrove," the report says.
It is noted that in other districts for the moment it is calm.
