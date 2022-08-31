ENG
Rashists struck houses, schools, businesses, communications. Occupiers shelled 17 populated areas of Donetsk region during day, - National Police. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers made 29 attacks on populated areas of the Donetsk region during the day. There are killed and wounded among the civilian population.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"The enemy shelled 17 settlements - the cities of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Ocheretyne, the villages of Heorhiivka, Korsunivka, Karlivka, Tonenke, Stepanivka, Ivanivske, Mayske, Piddubne, Piskunivka.

The rioters opened fire from artillery, S-300 air defense systems, "Hrad", "Uragan", and "Smerch" rocket systems, and dropped rockets on peaceful neighborhoods.

47 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, of which 29 were residential buildings," the report said.

It is noted that yesterday Russian troops attacked Druzhkivka with four missiles from the S-300 air defense system.

"Two schools, a sports palace, a building, and a vehicle of the State Emergency Service were destroyed. Tonight, the enemy hit Kramatorsk and Sloviansk with rocket strikes, where four and five civilian settlements were damaged, respectively. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Police officers work at the site of each damage. Criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the National Police added.

Another 454 people were evacuated with the help of the police, more than 12,400 people, including 2,076 children and 551 people with disabilities, since the beginning of mandatory evacuation.


