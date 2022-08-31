Consequences of shelling in Kharkiv: Two women were injured, apartment caught fire. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers fired a rocket from the territory of the Russian Federation at Kharkiv. There is a hit in the yard of a residential building, two people were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

So, around midnight, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The rocket hit the yard of a four-story residential building, causing the apartment to catch fire. Two women were injured: 79 and 71 years old. The office premises and the building of one of the institutions of higher education were damaged.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers fired a S-300-type missile at Kharkiv from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The occupying forces also shelled the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, from the "Smerch" anti-aircraft missile system. The projectile hit the asphalt surface.

