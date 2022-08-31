Russian troops hit farm in Zaporizhzhia, about thousand cattle died, 2 people were injured, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled a farm in the Zaporizhzhia region with artillery.

Oleksandr Starukh, head of RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"On 08/31/2022 at 01:51 a.m., shelling was carried out outside the village of Velyka Bilozerka (from the steppe, in the area of the solid household waste landfill) by artillery shelling of the "Russia" APC, namely, a dairy farm.

According to the information of local residents, it was established that there were about 10-12 raids on the farm facilities, according to which 11 buildings were destroyed (3 survived), a milking hall and a feed shed. There were almost 2,000 cattle on this farm, of which about half died during the shelling (the exact number has not yet been determined)," the message reads.

Also, 2 employees were injured: a man was injured by glass fragments and other objects, he was taken by an ambulance (his condition is satisfactory) and a woman received contusion (she lost her hearing), the ambulance provided help, the woman refused to be hospitalized.

Read more: Russians have been shelling Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia for 14 hours in row: woman and her two children were injured









