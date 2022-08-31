More than 7,000 Russian invaders were eliminated in August, 175 artillery systems and 35 air defense systems were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

In August, Ukrainian defenders eliminated more than 7,000 Russian invaders. This is the third result after March and May.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Shrike News".

"According to the data of the General Staff, 7,070 racist soldiers were eliminated in August. This is the third result after March and May," the message reads.

Also in August, the Russian occupiers lost:

- artillery systems - 175 units (average monthly figure - 156, the third result after March and May);

- air defense equipment - 35 units (monthly average - 22, the second result after March);

- special equipment - 23 units (monthly average - 15, the best result for all time).

