Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, power lines, houses, lyceums were damaged, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Night and morning are restless again... The enemy shelled the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts.

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district four times - they fired at four communities.

The Russian "Hrad" hit Nikopol and Chervonohrihorivka.

In Chervonohrihorivka, the enemy targeted the center of the village. Previously, one person was injured. This is a 70-year-old man. He is in a serious condition in the hospital. In the village, 12 buildings, a lyceum, and the village council were damaged. Shells also hit the power line.

In Nikopol, it passed without destruction or casualties.

Enemy heavy artillery shelled Myrove and Marhanets. There is destruction, people are whole. In Marhanets, the power line is out of order. 3,000 families were left without electricity. Electricians have already connected half of them. Works are ongoing.

In the Kryvy Rih district, the Russians once again struck Zelenodolsk. Mutilated farm buildings. People are unharmed," the message reads.

