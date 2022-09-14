Russian military shelled Nikopol district three times during night, city itself - twice, damaged up to 20 houses, gas furnaces and power lines, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Nikopol region was hot from Russian shells, the enemy fired 75 shells in the area.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"It was hot again in the Nikopol region from Russian shells. The enemy shelled the area three times during the night. He fired heavy artillery at the Nikopol and Marhanets communities. He fired 75 shells. There were no casualties or casualties.

Nikopol itself was attacked twice. Up to 20 buildings, several gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged in the city. Almost 3,000 families were left without electricity. The part has already been connected. Power engineers continue to repair networks.

In the communities of Marhanetska, Myrivska, and Tomakivska, which were left without water due to enemy shelling the night before, restoration work is ongoing," the message reads.

It is noted that in the rest of the districts the night passed without shelling and for the moment it was calm.

