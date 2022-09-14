In morning, Avdiivka was subjected to massive artillery shelling. Occupiers opened fire along entire front line in Donetsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers opened fire in all areas of the Donetsk region where the front line passes.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Prechistivka came under fire in the Volnovaha district - 1 person was injured, and 1 house was damaged.

"In Avdiivka, massive artillery shelling again in the morning - they hit the old and central parts of the city. We are establishing information about the victims and damage.

At least 3 residential buildings, a shop, an administrative building, and an agricultural enterprise in Novoselivka Persha were damaged by shells.

In Myrnohrad, one of the schools came under fire - the window blocks and part of the roof were damaged. There is no information about the victims," the message says.

In the Kramatorsk district, the Russians struck Kramatorsk and Mykolaivka - damaged three houses and a sports complex, but without casualties.

Kyrylenko also informs that Toretsk was shelled in the Bakhmut district this morning - one house was damaged, but no one was injured.

"Every night in the Donetsk region is restless. Civilians must leave the region. This is a matter of life and death!" - he appeals to the residents of the region.

Read more: During day, Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS




















