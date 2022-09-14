About 5,000 soldiers of AFU underwent training in Great Britain, - General Staff. PHOTOS

About 5,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already been trained in Great Britain.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, basic combined military training of Ukrainian servicemen continues on the territory of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The program launched by the British government was called Operation INTERFLEX.

"Currently, with the participation of instructors from Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Ukraine, and, in fact, the United Kingdom, almost 5 thousand of our servicemen have successfully completed training.

They received basic knowledge, skills, and abilities in tactical medicine, engineering, fire, psychological and tactical training, including conducting offensive and defensive actions in an urbanized area," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, operation "INTERFLEX" is one of the vivid examples of international support for our country and convincing evidence that Ukraine is not alone in the fight against Russian aggression.

Also, in the near future, it is planned to expand the "INTERFLEX" operation, in particular, to start a training course for the training of junior commanders of military units and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

