Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian occupiers: residential buildings, educational institutions and vet clinic were damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling by Russian troops, in addition to industrial enterprises and infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv, residential buildings were damaged, in one high-rise building the entrance is an emergency.

This was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Senkovych, Censor.NET informs.

"A total of 13 private houses were damaged in all districts. In most of them, in addition to windows and doors, roofs were also broken. In more than 10 apartment buildings, more than 250 windows were broken, and balconies were damaged.

In a high-rise building in the Korabelny district, one entrance for 40 apartments is emergency. From there, residents are currently moving to their relatives and friends. We helped two families move things. If necessary, the city will provide shelter to everyone. The police will provide patrols near this house," the message reads.

Two educational institutions were also damaged.

"In one part of the building, the blast wave and debris blew out the windows and doors of the rest of the premises. In the other, the windows were blown out by the blast wave. The veterinary hospital also came under fire. There, the retaining wall was breached, the gas pipeline and power grid were damaged, the windows, doors, and roof were destroyed. and fence.

According to preliminary data from the military administration, Russian terrorists fired at Mykolaiv with S-300 systems. Two people died, three others were hospitalized," added the head of the city.

