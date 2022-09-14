In liberated Balaklia, death of person from torture at police station during Russian occupation was confirmed. PHOTOS

In the premises of the Balaklia police station, where the Russian military and special services detained and tortured local residents during the occupation.

This was reported by the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region Serhii Bolvinov, Censor.NET reports.

According to Serhii Bolvinov, in the administrative building of the police station, there were soldiers of the so-called "LPR" and the Chechen Republic, as well as representatives of the riot police of Tolyatti and the FSB of the Russian Federation. Each room held from 8 to 15 people, who were secretly monitored.

"During the inspection of the building, we discovered wires leading to hidden video cameras in the rooms where the hostages were kept. People, including women, were sleeping on the floor, and during interrogations, they were tortured with electric currents. Currently, we have one confirmed death of a person as a result of torture. We know the profile data of the victim and the place of burial, so we will carry out the exhumation for further procedural actions," said the head of the investigative department of the State Police of the Kharkiv region.

Fleeing from the Ukrainian city, the occupiers left the prisoners in closed rooms. However, one of the hostages was able to break a window and climb out to open all the doors and free the others. Therefore, the exact number of detainees and victims is still being determined.

