Russians are shelling cities of Donetsk region: damaged houses, hospitals, mines. In Bakhmut, there may be people under rubble of high-rise building. PHOTOS

That night, the enemy fired most actively in the Bakhmut district: the settlements of Bakhmut, Toretsk, Svitlodar, and Siversk were affected here.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Donetsk RMA.

"Around midnight, the Russians destroyed a high-rise building in Bakhmut. According to preliminary information, four people may be under the rubble. The SES are working on the spot, trying to save them. Bakhmut remains one of the most dangerous places in the Donetsk region - 9 civilians were wounded in the city on the previous day. In Toretsk, the Russians targeted a hospital — wounding one person, breaking windows in the surgical, children's, and maternity wards.

In the Svitlodar community, the night passed loudly. The Russians shelled Odradivka and Mayorsk stations. Information about the victims was not received," the message reads.

It is noted that at night there were flights over Siversk - it is known about damaged private houses, but we are still clarifying the exact amount of destruction.

"In the Pokrovsk district, the Russians struck the rear of Myrnohrad and the front-line communities of Avdiivka and Ocheretyn. In Myrnohrad, they hit a mine and injured 1 person. According to preliminary information, they fired cluster munitions from "Smerch".

In Avdiivka, massive artillery shelling of the city center again in the morning. We establish the consequences. In the Ocheretyn community, Novobakhmutivka came under fire from "Uragan" — without casualties," Kyrylenko added.






















