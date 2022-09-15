PO on liquidation of consequences of rocket attack on hydro-technical facilities in Kryvy Rih: Situation is under control, problem will be eliminated in near future. PHOTOS

Liquidation of the consequences of the missile attack on Kryvy Rih continues. Currently, the water level in the Inhulets River has already started to decrease.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The night in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian rockets struck. 112 houses were flooded. I sympathize with the families, and the main thing is that they are alive and healthy! The local authorities organized four collection points for citizens to evacuate to a safe zone. And the rescuers saved 11 people," he notes.

"I wrote that the flow of water volumes reached 100 cubic meters. As a result of such a breakthrough, the water level in the Ingulets River rose from 100 cm to 190 cm. Understanding the problem, in order to lower the water level, it was necessary to blow up part of the hydraulic structures downstream. After exhausting work this long night, we managed to install the first shunt gate and recorded a decrease in the water level in all areas by 4-6 cm. After the installation of the second gate, the water level in the river has already dropped by 40 cm," Tymoshenko adds.

According to him, rescuers are currently working on the complete localization of the leak. The situation is under control and the problem will be resolved soon.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih hydrotechnical facilities with eight cruise missiles, - PO











"There are no such missiles that could target our desire to win," - summarizes the deputy head of the OP.

A video from the place of "arrival" in Kryvy Rih appeared on social networks - the dam on the Karachuniv reservoir was damaged, which caused the water level in the Ingulets River to rise.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

We remind you that President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the occupiers tried to flood Kryvy Rih. The President's Office reported the attack of 8 cruise missiles on the city's hydrotechnical facilities.