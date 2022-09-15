Occupiers shelled 6 settlements in Kherson region, there are wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the police opened 17 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes committed by the Russian army in the Kherson region. The occupying forces shelled six settlements in the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, enemy strikes fell on Arkhanhelske and Visokopillia towns, Tokareve, Tavriyske, Ivanivka, and Dovgove villages.

"Residential buildings, garages, and cars were destroyed and damaged. In Dovhove, several buildings caught fire as a result of enemy shelling, and they were completely destroyed by fire," the report says.

It is also noted that the police in Kherson exposed collaborators from among two former employees of one of the universities.

"They accepted the enemy's offer and voluntarily took the positions of "assistant professor of the Department of Botany and Plant Protection" and "vice-rector for administrative and economic activities" in the illegally captured university.

The traitors actively prepared the educational institution for the opening and admission of students to study in the new academic year according to the educational programs of the aggressor country.

They continue to agitate students to enroll in universities, and also put pressure on employees who did not cooperate with the occupiers. For collaborative activities, educational defectors face up to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property (Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," law enforcement officers informed.

According to the facts of war crimes, police investigators opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the Laws and Customs of War."



