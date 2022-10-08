Preschooler died together with his family in his apartment in Zaporizhzhia during Russian shelling on October 6. PHOTO

During the shelling of Zaporizhzhia on October 6, a family of four people died in an apartment in the center.

Ksenia Andreyeva, who was familiar with the family, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"This is Timofey Ivanov. He, his older sister Ksenia, mother Yulia and father Dmytro died in their apartment in a building in Zaporizhzhia on October 6, 2022, which was hit by a rocket of Russian scum.

Timofey was my son's classmate in kindergarten. I liked this boy and his family. They were good people.

And now my heart is burning.

Our Russophobia will never be enough.

Never," the woman is convinced.

"The terrible war takes the lives of hundreds of Ukrainians every day, both military and civilians. The tragedy that happened in our city took the lives of our graduate, a beautiful, talented girl, a 4th-year graduate student Ivanova Ksenia and her family: mom, dad, younger brother. Our condolences to the relatives of those who died in this terrible grief! Eternal memory", - reported on the page of the Faculty of Biology of ZNU.

We will remind, on the morning of October 6, the occupiers hit the high-rise buildings of Zaporizhzhia with rockets. Debris analysis is ongoing. As of the morning of October 8, the number of dead has reached 17, including one child.