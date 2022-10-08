Satellite images of Kerch Bridge before and after shooting got online. PHOTOS
PlanetScope satellite images were published online, which took pictures of Kerch Bridge from space on October 7 and 8, 2022.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, photoshoots were published by social media users.
As reported, in the morning of October 8, a strong fire was burning on the Crimean bridge. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.
According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the explosion of a truck with tankers. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.
