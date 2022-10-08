On October 8, 55 missiles and shells were fired in Sumy region, 1 person was wounded - OVA. PHOTOS

During October 8, 55 missiles and shells were launched on territories of 2 hromadas in Sumy region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the Head of Sumy OVA Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

He noted: "The situation as of 21:30 on October 8, 2022: 55 hits, including 28 unguided missiles.

Russians fired from self-propelled artillery systems, mortars and 4 air strikes from helicopters that did not cross the state border. Villages of Krasnopilska and Velykopysarivska hromadas were under the enemy fire.

As a result of an air strike on one of the villages of Velykopysarivska hromada, a man was wounded. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Several premises of the tractor crew of an agrarian enterprise, a grain dryer, a Jondir combine and a tractor were also damaged. In addition, a field of corn caught fire.

