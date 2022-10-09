ENG
During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and "Tochka-U", 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure. PHOTOS

The occupiers attacked the Donetsk region with rockets and "Tochka-U", the police are collecting evidence of the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

The National Police of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the enemy made 21 strikes on residential areas and infrastructure. Civilians were killed and some were injured.

The occupying forces shelled the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Siversk, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, Diliivka, Komar, Karlivka, Opytne, Solovyove.

28 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 19 residential buildings, including 5 multi-apartment buildings, shops, garages, civilian cars," the message reads.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

With the help of the police, 177 more people were evacuated, since the beginning of mandatory evacuation, more than 22,400 people, among them 3,580 – children, 1,147 – people with disabilities.

During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and Tochka-U, 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure 01

During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and Tochka-U, 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure 02

During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and Tochka-U, 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure 03

During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and Tochka-U, 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure 04

During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and Tochka-U, 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure 05

During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and Tochka-U, 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure 06

During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and Tochka-U, 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure 07

During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and Tochka-U, 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure 08

During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and Tochka-U, 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure 09

