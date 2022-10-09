ENG
Marines of past day destroyed more than 50 invaders, 3 tanks and 3 units of motor vehicles, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 8, servicemen of the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Armed Forces Navy Command.

As noted, during the past day, marines destroyed 31 invaders and mortars.

"Our artillery units struck the concentration of troops and equipment of the occupiers, as a result of which 20 personnel, 3 tanks and 3 units of motor vehicles were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

