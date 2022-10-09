Rocket strikes on Zaporizhzhia damaged about 40 multi-story buildings and over 200 private homes. PHOTO

On the night of October 9, the Russian military completely destroyed two private houses in the Dniprovsky district with a direct missile hit. More than two hundred private households were damaged. About 40 high-rise buildings were also damaged.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatoly Kurtev.

As Kurtev notes, it has now been established that the nighttime shelling of more than two hundred private households and 40 apartment buildings by the Rashists has already taken place. Two private houses and one of the entrances to an apartment building were completely destroyed by Russian terrorists with a direct hit.

"In the surviving private houses of civilians the roofs, windows, fences, gas, water and electricity networks were destroyed. Outdoor lighting networks were also damaged there. The windows, balcony frames, doors and roofs of high-rise buildings were damaged," the report said.

Employees of the State Emergency Service, ELUASH, Vodokanal, Gorsvet and Gorgaz, as well as dog handlers, psychologists and medical workers are working at the arrival sites. In works involved both municipal technics, and technics of socially responsible business and private persons.

Volunteers organized hot meals for people.

