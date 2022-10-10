ENG
Russia responds to offers of real peace with missile strikes, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of the consequences of a missile attack on Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Facebook of the President of Ukraine.

"Today, the whole world once again saw the true face of a terrorist state that kills our people. Not only on the battlefield but also in peaceful cities. A country that hides its true, bloody, and criminal essence and purpose with talks about peace. And to all proposals of real peace responds with missile strikes. All this only proves that the liberation of our entire land is the only foundation of peace and security for all Ukrainians," Zelensky wrote.

Read more: President of European Parliament Metsola: "Russia will bear responsibility for these crimes"

Read more: Zelensky and Scholz agreed on convening urgent meeting of G7

