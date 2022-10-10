ENG
Over course of day, insurgents shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian occupying forces carried out 22 strikes on Donetsk region - the police documents the consequences of Russia’s military aggression

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

Over course of day, insurgents shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims 01

"The enemy covered the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Vuhledar, Sloviansk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Halytsynivka, Kostiantynivka, Soloviove with fire. The occupying forces fired with S-300 air defense systems, Uragan, Grad, artillery "In Slovyansk, after a rocket attack, people were pulled out from under the rubble, there are victims," the report says.

18 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 13 residential buildings, a granary, and a hotel. The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Over course of day, insurgents shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims 02
Over course of day, insurgents shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims 03
Over course of day, insurgents shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims 04

Over course of day, insurgents shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims 05
Over course of day, insurgents shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims 06
Over course of day, insurgents shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims 07
Over course of day, insurgents shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims 08

