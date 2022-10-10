Over course of day, insurgents shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims. PHOTOS
During the day, the Russian occupying forces carried out 22 strikes on Donetsk region - the police documents the consequences of Russia’s military aggression
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.
"The enemy covered the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Vuhledar, Sloviansk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Halytsynivka, Kostiantynivka, Soloviove with fire. The occupying forces fired with S-300 air defense systems, Uragan, Grad, artillery "In Slovyansk, after a rocket attack, people were pulled out from under the rubble, there are victims," the report says.
18 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 13 residential buildings, a granary, and a hotel. The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
