Consequences of rocket attacks on pedestrian bridge in center of Kyiv. PHOTOS

The pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Volodymyrskyi Uzviz in the center of Kyiv was damaged by today’s rocket attacks on Kyiv.

The deputy head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, published a photo of the consequences of the shelling of the object on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The consequences of rocket attacks on the pedestrian bridge in the center of Kyiv. The attack was exclusively on civilian objects to intimidate us," Tymoshenko said.

