As result of today’s Russian missile attack on Kyiv, mother of 5-year-old boy died. Сhild remained orphan. PHOTOS

The mother of a 5-year-old boy was killed as a result of this morning’s Russian missile attack on Kyiv. Now the child remained an orphan, since his father died six months ago.

This was told by journalist Oksana Danilyuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Today my friend Makar, 5-year-old Hryhoriy, became an orphan. Today his mother died in the car from a Russian missile, who took Grisha to kindergarten and hurried to work. Six months ago, the boy's father died. These damned bastards leave our children with not only warmth, a bright, carefree childhood, they take away the most important thing - Mother's love," she said.

