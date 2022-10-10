ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9064 visitors online
News Photo War
8 455 56

Zelensky after meeting with Brink: US intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities. PHOTOS

The United States condemns Russian strikes on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after a meeting with the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the USA to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Censor.NET reports.

"Together with Andrii Yermak, they held a meeting with US Ambassador Bridget Brink and Deputy Head of the US Diplomatic Mission Christopher Smith. The United States condemns Russian attacks on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities committed in our country. Thank you for your support!" - said Zelensky.

Read more: By shelling Ukraine, Surovikin wants to show Putin "quick results", this is his style - Defense Intelligence

Zelensky after meeting with Brink: US intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities 01
Zelensky after meeting with Brink: US intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities 02
Zelensky after meeting with Brink: US intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities 03

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6369) shoot out (13051) USA (5366) Brink (104)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 