Zelensky after meeting with Brink: US intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities. PHOTOS
The United States condemns Russian strikes on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after a meeting with the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the USA to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Censor.NET reports.
"Together with Andrii Yermak, they held a meeting with US Ambassador Bridget Brink and Deputy Head of the US Diplomatic Mission Christopher Smith. The United States condemns Russian attacks on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and intends to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities committed in our country. Thank you for your support!" - said Zelensky.
