Zaluzhny showed scheme of Russian strikes on Ukraine in morning. MAP

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, published a scheme of Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory on Monday morning.

This is stated in his Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"This is a pattern of missile and aviation and missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine by the aggressor state of the Russian Federation. The situation as of 10:20-11:00.

The enemy used air, sea and ground-based cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, reconnaissance and strike UAVs of the Shahed-136 type.

The air defense forces, Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our anti-aircraft crews destroyed most of the deadly missiles and ammunition. Under such an intensity of strikes in all directions simultaneously, they demonstrated professionalism and dedication.

Read more: Occupiers fired 75 missiles at Ukraine, 41 of them were destroyed by air defense, - Zaluzhny

We are forced to repel these attacks using Soviet-era weapons, which are also in insufficient quantities.

The security of Ukraine and all of Europe is in the capable hands of our warriors.

My condolences to the families of the civilian and military victims of Russian terrorism.

Despite everything, despite the agony of the dictatorial regime, we will hold out and win," Zaluzhny said.