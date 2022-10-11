ENG
Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with "Hrad", "Uragans", "Tornado-S", and heavy artillery all night long, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers shelled three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol, Synelnykovo, and Kryvy Rih.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Three districts - Nikopol, Synelnykovo, and Kryvy Rih - suffered from Russian strikes throughout the night.

The enemy attacked with "Hrad", "Uragans", "Tornado-C" and heavy artillery.

Previously, there were no casualties.

A gas station and a shop were damaged in Nikopol.

In Chervonohrihorivka, several houses were destroyed, a dozen were damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines are disabled.

In Marhanets and Myrove, the survey of the territories is ongoing. The details of the shelling are being clarified.

In Synelnykovo, the Russians hit Velikomykhailivka with "Tornado-S". The consequences are clarified.

In the Kryvy Rih direction, the enemy covered Zelenodolsk with "Uragans". In Velyka Kostromka, the school sports hall was destroyed," the message reads.

In addition, more than 4,000 families are still without electricity in Kryvyi Rih, which was attacked by Russian missiles the day before. Energy workers continue their work.

