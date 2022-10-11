On October 11, 7 ships with 177 500 tons of agricultural products for countries of Africa, Asia and Europe left ports of "Odesa", "Pivdenny" and "Chornomorsk", - Ministry of Infrastructure. PHOTOS

Ukraine remains the guarantor of food security for the world. On October 11, 7 ships left the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny, and Chornomorsk as part of the implementation of the "Grain Initiative".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

It is noted that 177.5 thousand tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe are on board.

Among them is the bulk carrier SEA PEARL J, which will deliver 30,000 tons of wheat to Tunisia.

Also, LUCKY TRADER and ERDEK vessels left the berths of Odesa and Southern ports, respectively. Bulk carriers HAZAR S, SEA PEARL J, INCE EVRENYE, MILINA, MAGNUM POWER left the port of Chornomorsk.

It is reported that since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 7 million tons of agricultural products have been exported. In total, 316 ships left Ukrainian ports with food, which was sent to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

7 million tons of agricultural products have been exported. In total, 316 ships left Ukrainian ports with food, which was sent to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.










