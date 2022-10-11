Insurgents hit energy infrastructure of two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets. Serious destruction, regime of total economy was introduced, - RMA. PHOTO

The occupiers fired rockets at the energy infrastructure in the Pavlograd and Kamian districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. There is serious destruction.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentin Reznichenko, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy attack lasted for more than 5 hours. The terrorist country again hit the objects of livelihood. The Russians fired missiles at the energy infrastructure in the Pavlohrad and Kamianske districts. There is serious destruction. Many settlements were left without electricity. All services began to work. "Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the flights. Power engineers are restoring the equipment and keeping the system working," he said.

According to him, a regime of total economy is being introduced in the region so that hospitals, transport and other important social infrastructure can work.

"I ask everyone to save electricity. We are working. We will restore everything. However, it will take time," Reznichenko summarizes.

