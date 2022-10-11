In Belgorod region of Russian Federation, fire at electrical substation: Governor Gladkov accuses Armed Forces of shelling. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A fire at an electrical substation in the Belgorod region of Russia.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced this, Censor.NET informs.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled a substation in Shebekino. Shells damaged the transformer of the substation. Currently, more than two thousand residents have been disconnected from electricity. There are no victims or injured," he said.
