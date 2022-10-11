ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11714 visitors online
News Photo
31 437 108

In Belgorod region of Russian Federation, fire at electrical substation: Governor Gladkov accuses Armed Forces of shelling. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A fire at an electrical substation in the Belgorod region of Russia.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced this, Censor.NET informs.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled a substation in Shebekino. Shells damaged the transformer of the substation. Currently, more than two thousand residents have been disconnected from electricity. There are no victims or injured," he said.

Read more: Fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian missile strike, - RMA

In Belgorod region of Russian Federation, fire at electrical substation: Governor Gladkov accuses Armed Forces of shelling 01

Author: 

fire (680) Russia (11698) Belgorod (223)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 