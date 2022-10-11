Places of mass graves were discovered in de-occupied Sviatohirsk and Lyman. Youngest victim is only one year old, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

In de-occupied Sviatohirsk and Lyman, law enforcement officers discovered mass graves of civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, criminal proceedings were initiated on the facts of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 110, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"On October 4-10, 2022, the investigation-prosecutor group conducted an inspection of those released from the armed units of the Russian Federation and the so-called "L/DPR" in the cities of Sviatohirsk and Lyman, during which burial sites of local residents were identified," the message says.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, law enforcement officers exhumed the bodies of 34 people in Sviatohirsk, some of them with signs of violent death. The burnt bodies of two citizens were also found in the car, their identities are currently being established.

"About 110 trenches were discovered on the territory of the de-occupied Lyman at the Nova Masliakivka cemetery, among which are the graves of children. The youngest is only one year old. She is buried next to the whole family. In total, 44 bodies have already been exhumed during the inspection," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

